Geeta Basra Shares Pics From Virtual Baby Shower; Thanks Hubby & Friends For Surprise

Geeta Basra recently took to social media to share a set of pictures from a surprise baby shower ceremony that was arranged by her friends. In the pictures, she was seen gleefully posing with a ‘BABY’ sculpture which has been specially curated for the occasion. The actor has also added a short note for her husband, Harbhajan Singh, thanking him for being such a good accomplice. In the comments section for the post, Geeta Basra’s fans have congratulated the couple while mentioning how adorable the pictures look.

Geeta Basra’s baby shower pictures

Bollywood actor Geeta Basra recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with her family and friends from her recent virtual baby shower event. In the pictures shared, she has showcased the unique and well-crafted décor for the event which includes a huge ‘baby’ standee in blue and pink colours. A bunch of coloured balloons were also spotted in the background alongside a quirky cream cake to celebrate the occasion.

In some of the pictures, Geeta was seen posing with her husband Harbhajan Singh and her daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha as they celebrated the special day together. She also shared a photograph of all the guests that attended the shower virtually and also helped in arranging such a program. Geeta Basra opted for a simple navy blue summer dress that has an off-shoulder pattern and has been studded in yellow prints. Harbhajan Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a pair of khaki pants and a simple black shirt.

In the caption for the post, Geeta Basra wrote that the baby shower was a surprise planned by her friends, in collaboration with her husband and she was extremely delighted about it. She added that all the people in the picture joined the celebration from different parts of the world. She was slightly upset about not being able to meet everyone in person and also mentioned that she feels blessed to have such loving people in her life. Have a look at the post on Geeta Basra’s Instagram here.

In the caption for the post, various fans have wished the couple and have also spoken highly of the event organized. Some of her followers have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

IMAGE: GEETA BASRA INSTAGRAM

