Geeta Basra Talks About Her Second Pregnancy, Says 'not A Person Who Wanted One Child'

Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: "soon to be big sister." "Coming soon. July 2021," Basra captioned the picture. Talking to Hindustan Times about her pregnancy, Geeta Basra said that this one's been 'very different and difficult' as her eating habits have changed. Basra revealed she doesn't crave anything or feels like indulging in good food but is hopeful that things might change.

Geeta asserted that she always wanted to have a second child because she believes that a child 'needs a sibling'. "Of course, to each their own. I would love to have two kids," she told the news portal in an interview. READ | Sourav Ganguly displays stylish traveller look, Harbhajan Singh's comment steals the show

Talking about her firstborn Hinaya, Geeta said that she is a shy girl and whenever paparazzi are around, she hides her face. As parents, they too try to keep them away as much as possible because Harbhajan and Basra want to give their kids a 'normal childhood'.

The actor, best known for featuring in The Train co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.

In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film Dikkiloona. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy Friendship.

Harbhajan Singh announces his comeback to IPL in grand manner

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh had gone unsold during the first set of the IPL auction 2021. However, the off-spinner was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was Rs 2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him.

Just a day after getting a deal at IPL auction 2021, Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram and silenced his critics by uploading a video. The video is a compilation of a few Harbhajan Singh wickets that he grabbed during his international career. The montage consists of Harbhajan's famous dismissal of Michael Clarke in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup followed by wickets of Tillakaratne Dilshan (India vs Sri Lanka ODI) and Michael Hussey (India v Australia Test) in the past.

(With PTI inputs)