Geeta Basra To Have Low-key Birther Celebration Due To Harbhajan Singh's Absence

Bollywood actor Geeta Basra rang in her 26th birthday on March 13. Her usual birthday parties are celebrated with much oomph with her husband cricketer Harbhajan Singh and her friends. But this birthday is going to be celebrated in a low-key manner by Geeta. The reason for this is Harbhajan's professional commitments and the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Geeta Basra's low-key birthday celebration

In a media statement, Geeta said that it will be a different kind of birthday celebration for her. She said that she looks forward to spending time with her daughter Hinaya. She also revealed that she and her daughter will bake a cake together and gorge on some delicious food as well to make the occasion memorable. Harbhajan Singh has flown to Coimbatore to shoot for his upcoming film and Geeta cannot even meet her friends owing to the rising COVID-19 cases.

This year it will be a different kind of birthday but I'm looking forward to it. Hinaya and I will be baking a cake together and plan to gorge on anything and everything decadent and sinful.

On the occasion of Geeta Basra's birthday, even though he could be present with her physically, Harbhajan Singh sent the sweetest birthday wish to her. He took to Instagram to share a video of the pictures they clicked together and special moments he shared with Geeta. There were several photos from their vacation dairies and many pictures featured their daughter Hinaya. A birthday track can be heard playing in the background of the video. He captioned the post saying, "Happy Birthday my love", followed by a couple of heart emojis.

His post garnered over 40K likes within three hours of uploading. As soon as the video was shared, several of his fans and followers showered birthday wishes on the post by commenting on it. Geeta also commented on it by lovingly writing, "Thank you Hubby". See their reactions below:

Geeta Basra's filmography

Geeta made her acting debut with the 2006 movie Dil Diya Hai. She then went on to star in The Train, Zila Ghaziabad and the Punjabi movie Lock. One of her most popular movies is Second Hand Husband. The movie was directed by Smeep Kang and starred Gippy Grewal, Tina Ahuja, and Dharmendra in lead roles.

