Geeta Basra's Birthday: Harbhajan Singh Shares A Sweet Birthday Post For His Ladylove

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram handle to wish wife Geeta Basra on the occasion of her 37th birthday. Harbhajan shared a video of multiple pictures and wrote, “Happy Birthday my love..@geetabasra”. The video started off with pictures of Geeta Basra posing alone and followed by a few pictures of her posing with Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya.

Fans too started showering the post with best wishes and heartwarming messages. While many netizens wished Geeta a happy birthday, one of them appreciated Harbhajan’s “beautiful video”. Replying to Harbhajan's birthday post, Geeta Thanked him for his best wishes.

Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra’s Journey

For those unversed, the duo’s love story began with the music video Woh Ajnabee as Harbhajan got star-struck and fell in love at first sight with Geeta. After dating each other for five years, the couple got married. Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in October 2015 in a big fat Punjabi wedding. In July 2016, the couple got blessed with a baby girl whom they named Hinaya.

Harbhajan and Geeta share a great bond and are often seen supporting each other. Recently, Geeta took to her Twitter to share the teaser of Harbhajan’s debut film Friendship as she’s eagerly waiting for its release. Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, the film is a trilingual sports drama that will feature Bhajji in the lead.

Harbhajan’s Cinematic Venture

After treating the cricketing fans, Harbhajan Singh will be making his acting debut with the upcoming film Friendship. Earlier, Harbhajan has had special appearances in many films including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dikkiloona, and Second Hand Husband. However, Friendship will mark his entry into the film industry as a lead star.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Harbhajan was offered the role after his rising popularity among Tamil fans ever since he became part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL. In the film, Harbhajan will be seen playing the role of a college student with anger issues. The film was earlier scheduled for August 2020 release but was postponed by the filmmakers. The release date of Friendship is yet to be announced

