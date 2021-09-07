Gehana Vassisth's Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Bombay HC In Porn Racket Case

The Bombay HC on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of model/actress Gehana Vassisth. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected in the third FIR of the porn racket case. The model had shared the name of Umesh Kamat in the case through which businessman and prime accused Raj Kundra’s links to the racket were found. Last month, a Mumbai sessions court had rejected her anticipatory bail application in regards to the FIR registered against the actor at the Malvani Police Station. The FIR has since then been transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. Vassisth had been previously arrested in the porn racket case on February 7, 2021.

Charges against Gehana Vassisth

Gehana Vassisth was part of the initial series of detention made by the Crime Branch earlier this year, along with actor Roya Khan alias Yasmeen, photographer Monu Sharma, actors Bhanu Thakur, Arish Shaikh, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade. She was arrested in February 2021 for her alleged role in shooting and uploading porn films. After months of investigation, Gehana Vassisth revealed the name of Umesh Kamat, the key accused in the case. Through Kamat (who served as Raj Kundra’s PA) the involvement of Kundra and other links to the case were found.

Porn racket case

On July 19, Mumbai police had arrested Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a pornographic content circulation racket. The businessman has been considered the 'key conspirator' by the Mumbai Police in the case. On the following day, cops revealed that struggling models and artists were lured in name of short films and web series after which they were forced to do semi-nude and nude scenes against their wishes. The Mumbai Police found several mobile applications, including the Hotshots app, which were allegedly being operated to circulate porn.