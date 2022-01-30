'Gehraiyaan' Actor Dhairya Karwa Speaks On Future Endeavours; 'striving To Now Play Lead'

Dhairya Karwa is gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, in which he stars alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor commenced his stint in Bollywood with the 2019 superhit project Uri: The Surgical Strike, post which he appeared in the recently released sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh.

Dhairya has proved his acting mettle in these ensemble productions and is now ready to head a film on his shoulders. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about his share of takeaways from starring in 'multiple actor' projects as well as how he's 'striving to now play a lead' in his future ventures.

Dhairya Karwa says he's 'striving' to play a lead role in future projects

The actor says playing the lead is the 'kind of responsibility' he's looking forward to in his career. His previous ensemble ventures have made him gain the confidence to carry the films on his shoulders. He credited these films as his 'learning ground and acting school' which have fully prepared him. He mentioned how he has the 'experience' and talent, and would embark on building this further.

He also spoke about the kind of projects that intrigue him, mentioning 'good stories, engaging stories and quality' as the important aspects. He believes that small parts can also be impactful if done with sincerity and eventually lead one to the forefront. He stated that despite having small parts in both 83 and Uri: The Surgical Strike,he has gained recognition from people.

Lastly, the 31-year-old spoke about how his career could've paced sooner if it were not for COVID, however, stated that everything is destined. He said he had signed two back to back films, however, 83 took 2 years to come to fruition. With his enthusiasm at peak, Dhairya quips he's 'raring to go, and just work'.

More on Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan

The much-awiated film directed by Shakun Batra is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022, via Amazon Prime Video. The romantic drama also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. Padukone will take on the role of Alisha, who engages in the act of infidelity with Zain (Chaturvedi), her sister's (Ananya Panday) fiance. Dhairya will be seen as Karan Arora, Deepika's husband.