Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Deepika Padukone are eagerly awaiting the release of their forthcoming relationship drama Gehraiyaan. With just a few days left for the release, Ananya Panday built up the anticipation with some BTS pictures from the sets of the film. The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on February 11.

While the trailer of the multi-starrer has generated huge buzz and excitement among the movie buffs wanting to see more, Ananya’s social media post about the BTS pictures has left fans excited. The upcoming film is helmed by Shakun Batra. Going by the trailer and the tracks that have been released by the makers, the film looks upon the complexities of relationships.

Ananya Panday shares BTS pics from Gehraiyaan sets

From cuddles to shenanigans on the sets, the Student of the Year 2 actor gave a glimpse of all the fun times of the star cast on the sets. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Cuddles, nap time, pillow fights & head massages… no it wasn’t a sleepover it’s just some Gehraiyaan BTS…#GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th” In one of the pictures, the trio can be seen cuddling on the bed while the other showed some memorable moments of them on sets while shooting for the film. Ananya’s chemistry with them is too cute to be missed!

Apart from the trailer of the film that has garnered tremendous views, songs like Doobey and the title track Gehraiyaan are also widely being appreciated. Gehraiyaan's title track features a rollercoaster of emotions that sees Deepika Padukone's Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Zain involved in a passionate romance. However, the aftermath does not seem to be romantic but tragic as the two characters go through a breakup. On the other hand, the song Doobey shows how Alisha and Zain fall for each other and cannot put their hands off each other Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Gehraiyaan, Ananya also has the Pan-India project Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, and Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will be seen reuniting with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday