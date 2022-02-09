Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are gearing for the release of their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial film is slated to release on 11 February 2022. After receiving love for all the tracks, on February 9 the makers dropped yet another song titled Beqaaboo, the song witnesses Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sizzling chemistry and it is all about love.

Gehraiyaan's latest track Bekaboo is all about the sizzling chemistry between Alisha and Zain played by Deepika and Siddhant respectively. The song captures intimate moments of Zain and Alisha and it beautifully depicts how the two are so much in love with each other. The actors are taking their romance on to another level in the song. Deepika and Siddhant’s pair has come as a breath of fresh air and Bekaboo is striking the right chord with millions of hearts. The song is sung by Savera Mehta, Shalmali Kholgade, Kabeer Kathpalia. Its lyrics are penned down by Kausar Munir.

A few days back makers released the trailer of Gehraiyaan and it fueled excitement in fans. The film's trailer gave a hint at the intense romance viewers will see between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters as they fall for each other and hide it from their respective partners. Basically, its plot centres around modern-day relationships. In the latest voice notes shared by the characters, they used terms like 'Emotions will sink deeper', 'choices will have consequences,' 'love will get complicated', 'relationships will get twisted' as they dived into the 'world of Gehraiyaan'.

The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa as leads. Whereas, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor will be seen in supporting roles.

