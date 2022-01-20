'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone Says Character Alisha 'extremely Close' To Her Heart

The buzz around filmmaker Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan was intensified on Thursday after the makers dropped the highly anticipated trailer of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The trailer promised an intricate and complex tale of love and trust between the characters as the audience will see fresh pairings on the screen with their intense chemistry. Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone recently opened up about playing the most 'challenging role' of her career in the film.

Deepika Padukone on playing Alisha in 'Gehraiyaan'

As per the new trailer released, the 36-year-old actor will be seen engaging in an act of infidelity with her cousin's (Ananya Panday) partner, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will revolve around the battle of guilt as the duo try to hide their intimate relationship with their respective partners while the elders of the family attempt to resolve the issue. Talking about playing the role of Alisha in Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone told ANI,

''Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw and relatable.''

Furthermore, she commended her director Shakun Batra for his expertise in portraying the real and raw human emotions on screen by saying, ''Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.''

As per PTI, director Shakun Batra also praised the actor for her dedication towards the role as he said, ''For me, it was amazing to see her, at this stage of career, trying to do characters that are so challenging. I can't see this film without her, can't see this film with anybody else. I am thankful that we did it.''

The Shakun Batra directorial venture will star Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite Deepika Padukone as well as Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film was slated to be released on January 25 but was postponed for a release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)

(Image: Instagram/@Deepikapadukone)