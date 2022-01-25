'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone Shares New BTS Clip From Sets Of Upcoming Film; Watch

The film industry is currently buzzing with the upcoming highly anticipated release of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer film Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial movie will narrate a complex love story involving guilt, lies and infidelity. The trailer of the movie following the soundtrack has intensified the hype around the venture as fans are excited to see the fresh pairings on screen.

Although the fans are confident to enjoy the new pairs, the cast of the movie has been teasing the fans about their on and off-screen bond through various social media posts from the sets of the film. Adding to the gallery, Deepika Padukone recently shared a video from Gehraiyaan sets.

Deepika Padukone shares Gehraiyaan BTS

Taking to her Instagram on January 25, the 36-year-old actor shared a video to show some of her fondest memories captured on set. The new soundtrack, which was released yesterday, Doobey was enough to hit the fans in the feels. The video showed the actor working as well as having fun with the cast and crew of Gehraiyaan on the sets. She shared the video with the caption, ''Besabar Besabar…💙🌊 #Doobey #GehraiyaanOnPrime #11thFebruary''. Watch the video here.

Deepika Padukone on Gehraiyaan

During the trailer launch of the forthcoming film, the actor opened up about her role and experience of working with Shakun Batra on the film. Talking about her role, as per ANI, the actor revealed that her character is very close to her heart. She said, ''Alisha, my character in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs is real, raw and relatable.''

She also commended Shakun Batra for his vision for the film by saying, ''Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.''

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone