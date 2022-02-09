Last Updated:

'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Starcast Arrive At Film's Screening

On Wednesday, a special screening was organized for the Shakun Batra directorial film, 'Gehraiyaan' in Andheri, Mumbai. Check out the pictures below.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
gehraiyaan
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Gehraiyaan cast members -- Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa are these days busy promoting their upcoming film. 

gehraiyaan
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

On Wednesday, a special screening was organized for the Shakun Batra directorial in Andheri, Mumbai.

gehraiyaan
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

The event was a star-studded affair as many celebs were spotted making their way to the theatre to watch the highly-anticipated film. Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in an all-black outift.

gehraiyaan
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kalki Koechlin was seen arriving in an all-beige maxi dress at the film's screening. 

gehraiyaan
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday and Siddhant looked their best as they posed together for the paparazzi. 

gehraiyaan
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

The lead pair, Siddhant and Deepika made their way in stylist attires. 

gehraiyaan
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday's father and veteran actor Chunky Panday was seen arriving at the screening in a casual outfit. 

gehraiyaan
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author, Tahira Kashyap looked uber cool in an oversized white shirt and boyfriend jeans. 

gehraiyaan
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tahira also posed with actor Sanya for the paparazzi. 

gehraiyaan
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Filmmaker Shakun posed with the lead actors of his film, Gehraiyaan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
'Badhaai Do' screening: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar & more arrive in their best outfits

'Badhaai Do' screening: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar & more arrive in their best outfits
Karishma Tanna stuns in pink lehenga as she officially ties the knot with Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna stuns in pink lehenga as she officially ties the knot with Varun Bangera
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com