'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Starcast Arrive At Film's Screening

Gehraiyaan cast members -- Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa are these days busy promoting their upcoming film.
On Wednesday, a special screening was organized for the Shakun Batra directorial in Andheri, Mumbai.
The event was a star-studded affair as many celebs were spotted making their way to the theatre to watch the highly-anticipated film. Sanya Malhotra looked stunning in an all-black outift.
Ananya Panday's father and veteran actor Chunky Panday was seen arriving at the screening in a casual outfit.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author, Tahira Kashyap looked uber cool in an oversized white shirt and boyfriend jeans.
