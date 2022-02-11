Released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video, Shakun Batra's latest drama flick Gehraiyaan has accumulated massive praise from the netizens so far. Featuring a stellar star cast comprising Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, the film is winning hearts for its complex, yet sensitive take on love, relationship and intimacy. From fans to celebrities, many commended the movie and the performances of the lead actors.

Needless to say, the actors are over the moon with the positive response. Recently, Deepika Padukone took to her social media with her co-stars to hop on an internet trend to express her happiness over people streaming her film.

Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and more hop on internet challenge

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 36-year-old actor shared a video with her Gehraiyaan co-stars including Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa along with director Shakun Batra. The video showed off the goofy side of the team as they celebrated the release of their movie. Padukone shared the video with the caption, ''Vibin into your living rooms like…''

More on Gehraiyaan

After the release of the movie, fans were quick to share their reviews on social media. Many called the drama a 'unique experience' and commended Padukone's performance. Actor Ranveer Singh also showed support to his wife Padukone by reviewing the film on social media. He wrote, ''Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan…Tour de force(sic) Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan."

The film was not only a unique experience for the audience but also for the cast as actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the role of Zain, took to his Instagram to write, ''This is a special movie that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Oscillating between good and bad, right and wrong, choices and their consequences, Zain was the character that stood strong and did what he thought was right. The journey might have come to an end but this character will always live in my heart. ❤️''

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone