'Gehraiyaan': Director Says He Was Trying To Draw Deepika's 'real Self' Into Her Character

Ahead of the release of Shakun Batra's highly-anticipated film, Gehraiyaan, the trailer of the film was recently released creating a huge buzz among the audience. While the Gehraiyaan trailer has been garnering tons of love and praises from the fans, the director, Shakun Batra opened up about Deepika Padukone's character in the film.

According to Mid-Day, Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra recently talked about Deepika Padukone's performance in the film and stated that the hunger she had for the role really surprised him and revealed how they spoke about her anxiety, her experiences in different relationships and how they could make that a part of the story. Adding to it, Shakun Batra also revealed that he was trying to draw her real self into the character.

Shakun Batra talks about Deepika's character in Gehraiyaan

He stated, “The hunger she had for this role surprised me. We spoke about her anxiety, her experiences in different relationships and how we can make that a part of the story. I was trying to draw her real self into the character.”

Furthermore, Batra also opened up about how the movie was less about love and more about choices that were made in love. While comparing the infidelity shown in the film to the past movies namely Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kabhi Kabhie, he mentioned that though these movies explored infidelity they actually spoke about finding a soul mate. Adding to it, he stated that on the other hand, infidelity in Gehraiyaan was not under the garb of finding that one true love and added how he was trying to explore relationships that step outside the conventional boundaries.

“I have seen infidelity [being explored] in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna [2006] and Kabhi Kabhie [1976], but they spoke about finding a soul mate. Here, infidelity is not under the garb of finding that one true love. I am trying to explore relationships that step outside the conventional boundaries.”

On the other hand, even Deepika Padukone talked about her character in the film stating that to be able to portray her role in the film, the emotions had to come from a deep place. She further mentioned how she had to dig deep and revisit places that weren't pleasant. She even revealed how she had to revisit experiences from her own life, as well as her experience of dealing with mental health issues and further stated how all of that helped her play this character that needed to be raw, naked and vulnerable.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone