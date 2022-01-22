Deepika Padukone's upcoming romantic drama film Gehraiyaan already has fans hooked even before its release. The trailer of the movie was unveiled earlier last week and gave a glimpse of how the intense drama will unfold. The movie has been helmed by director Shakun Batra and features an ensemble cast of Padukone along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The makers have now announced the release date of the first song from the movie, which is titled 'Doobey'.

Gehraiyaan's first song Doobey's release date announced

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and released a teaser of the first song from her movie Gehraiyaan. The song is titled 'Doobey' and is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia (Oaff) and Savera Mehta. Kausar Munir has penned the lyrics while singer Lothika has sung the song. 'Doobey' will be released on January 24.

Deepika Padukone on filming intimate scenes for Gehraiyaan

The trailer of the movie gave a glimpse at the intense chemistry between Deepika and Siddhant, and the actor opened up about filming these intimate scenes. As per a PTI report, during the virtual press conference of the movie, Deepika said, "Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film." She further explained that the intimate scenes in the movie were there in the script to tell the story of the characters and not just to grab eyeballs.

More about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan will see Padukone playing the role of Alisha Khanna, 30, who is unhappy in her six-year-long relationship that has grown monotonous. Her career has also hit a roadblock and as she tries to bond with her cousin Tia played by Ananya Panday, she meets her fiance Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alisha and Zain begin an affair behind Tia's back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer below-

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone