Gehraiyaan: Intimacy Director Dar Gai Opens Up On Working With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant

Director Shakun Batra is all set to present a complex tale of love and lies in the Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer Gehraiyaan. The film becomes the first feature-length drama to credit a person as an intimacy director. Dar Gai, an India-based Ukranian filmmaker recently spoke about her role as an intimacy director with Hindustan Times.

During the interview, Dar Gai opened up about her role as an intimacy director and said that her prime responsibility was to ensure that the actors felt safe while filming. When Dar was asked about her working experience with the cast of Gehraiyaan, she said termed it as amazing. Dar further added that she was supposed to come for 5 days, but she stayed there for a month and a half. The intimacy director further added that the 'hospitality and everyone's energies allowed us to explore going beyond boundaries'. Continuing her part, she stated that all the workshops he did with Deepika and Siddhant were fun.

Dar Gai on her role as intimacy director for Gehraiyaan

The director further opened up to the HT about the fun she had on the sets. Mentioning one of their jokes, Dar said that every time she would come on the set, Shakun Batra felt relieved, saying, 'Oh my God, thank God you came, just tell them to kiss'. Dar said, "I would run away. That was our inner joke". When there was an intimate scene, they all would shout, 'Where is Dar?', stating that they would do some exercises to make the shoot easier.

Ellaborating about her job on being asked, "Why do we need intimacy directors", Dar explained that if there is an action or fight sequence, actors know what they are signing up for, but still action directors are hired. She said, "Likewise, intimacy direction helps us make actors feel safe - physically and emotionally".

More about 'Gehraiyaan'

Gehraiyaan will be streamed on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2022. Earlier, it was set to be released on January 25, but the dates got postponed earlier this month. The plot of the film revolves around the problems that emerge as two lovers battle guilt and suspicions from their respective partners, and their elder family members also attempt to create a resolution.

Image: Instagram/@er_entertainment_review/molfarnist