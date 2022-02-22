'Gehraiyaan': Mumbai Police Spreads Cyber Crime Awareness With 'Doobey' Reference

Director Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan was one of the recent Bollywood releases and saw Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film was all about love, betrayal, guilt and complicated relationships and has been the talk of the town ever since its release on Amazon Prime Video. The Mumbai Police, who is known for often spreading awareness on important issues through films and music, used a reference from the movie's song Doobey to create awareness about cyber safety.

Mumbai Police spreads awareness on cyber safety through Gehraiyaan song

The Mumbai Police's post was all about the film's song Doobey, which sees love blossoming between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters. The Mumbai Police punned on the word 'Doobey', which means to drown and used it in the context of an individual's money if they share their OTP with anyone. The tweet read, "Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe. #GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime"

Have a look at the tweet here

Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:

Your money after you share your OTP!



Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022

Deepika Padukone received heaps of love and praise for her role in the film and told ANI that it gave her the most 'visceral and indelible' experience as an actor. She mentioned she was 'truly grateful' and that she has learnt so much from the sets of the movie. She said, "I woke up feeling a sense of gratitude on the day when my film was released. This film taught me a lot. It has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an actor. I am truly grateful.” The film was all about human emotions and how they come to life in the complexities of relationships. The film touched upon love, fear, guilt, passion, and much more and was praised by many.

Padukone also recently posted a few glimpses from the film and mentioned that the response she has received from fans and followers has been 'dizzying'. She wrote, "The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying, to say the least! While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also truly grateful and humbled!🙏🏽"

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone