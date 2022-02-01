'Gehraiyaan On Prime' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Say They Cannot Wait To Watch The Film

The makers of Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan recently released its most awaited title track. A small part of the melodious track was unveiled along with the film's teaser and got listeners hooked. The soulful track surely has become a major highlight of the film and have netizens reacting to it on Twitter. The hashtag 'Gehraiyaan on Prime' is currently trending on the micro-blogging site as viewers are expressing how they cannot wait to watch the film. Here is what they have to say about the song and the actors.

Gehraiyaan title track is a rollercoaster of emotions that sees Deepika Padukone's Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Zain involved in a passionate romance. However, the aftermath does not seem to be romantic but tragic as the two characters go through a breakup. Their respective partners, played by Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, also seem to be going through a rough patch. The song explores the dark side of puzzled romances and relationships that lead adults to a guilt trip.

Several netizens took to their respective Twitter handles to express their views on Gehraiyaan title track. A Twitter user mentioned how the song itself had a deep meaning that he does not know what to expect from the film. the user wrote, "title track is out and my God this song is enough to me me anxious, I don't know how I goona handle the whole movie." A fan shared some still from the song and wrote, "These scenes are gonna be superior ... DeepikaPadukone in Gehraiyaan seems to be beyond perfect .. I am just so sure that she is gonna deliver her career best performance and another iconic character in her already iconic filmography will be added." Another fan quipped, "How im gonna watch this movie yar my heart is already breaking."

title track is out and my God this song is enough to me me anxious, I don't know how I goona handle the whole movie Water 🌊#GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan #DeepikaPadukone or #AnanyaPanday https://t.co/7qB6jyhW6y — Prateek sharma (@Prateek1017) February 1, 2022

These scenes are gonna be superior ...#DeepikaPadukone in #Gehraiyaan seems to be beyond perfect ..



I am just so sure that she is gonna deliver her career best performance and another iconic character in her already iconic filmography will be added #GehraiyaanOnPrime 💯👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/1FC6mfelGi — AKANKSHA (@Akank_sha_) February 1, 2022

How im gonna watch this movie yar my heart is already breaking 🥺 #Deepikapadukone #GehraiyaanOnPrime — ᴳᵉʰʳᵃᶦʸᵃᵃⁿ (@Dp_fanatic) February 1, 2022

Gehraiyaan title track is out and my God this song is enough to me me anxious, I don't know how I goona handle the whole movie 🌊❤️#GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/3M0ndjgPCJ — xoxo (@xoxo__1999__) February 1, 2022

And who thought Dp and Siddanth gonna have this kind of chemistry?? I hope they wirk together again❤ #Deepikapadukone #GehraiyaanOnPrime — ᴳᵉʰʳᵃᶦʸᵃᵃⁿ (@Dp_fanatic) February 1, 2022

More about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan is an upcoming romance drama starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film's trailer gave a hint at the intense romance viewers will experience. The film is helmed by Shakun Batra and is scheduled to release on the OTT giant Amazon prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Image: twitter/@Akank_sha_