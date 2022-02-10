'Gehraiyaan' OTT Release Date: What Time Is Deepika Padukone's Film Releasing On Prime?

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's forthcoming romance drama, Gehraiyaan has already got fans hooked even before its release. The trailer and its soothing songs were unveiled several weeks ago, and it gave everyone a sneak peek into how the intense drama will unfold.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. The film's plot centres around modern-day relationships. In the latest voice notes shared by the characters, they used terms like 'Emotions will sink deeper', 'choices will have consequences,' 'love will get complicated', 'relationships will get twisted' as they dived into the 'world of Gehraiyaan'. The film is all set to hit the online streaming site, Amazon Prime Video. Check out its release date and time below.

What time is 'Gehraiyaan' releasing on Amazon Prime Video?

Gehraiyaan release date is Friday, February 11, 2022. Netizens are quite excited to see Deepika and Siddhant's stunning chemistry in the film. The film is expected to be streaming on the OTT platform from 12 AM tonight.

More about Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan will see Padukone playing the role of Alisha Khanna, 30, who is unhappy in her six-year-long relationship that has grown monotonous. Her career has also hit a roadblock and as she tries to bond with her cousin Tia played by Ananya Panday, she meets her fiance Zain played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Alisha and Zain begin an affair behind Tia's back.

As per a PTI report, during the virtual press conference of the movie, Deepika said, "Shakun gave me and all of us the comfort, you feel safe and secure because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before in a way we have in this film." She further explained that the intimate scenes in the movie were there in the script to tell the story of the characters and not just to grab eyeballs.

Image: Instagram/@primevideoin