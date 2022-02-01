'Gehraiyaan': Siddhant Chaturvedi Says The Film Made Him 'expand Horizons, Face His Fears'

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his foray into Bollywood with Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy, where he won over the audiences by essaying the role of rapping icon MC Sher. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, in which he stars alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. He will take on the role of Zain, Ananya's partner, who engages in an act of infidelity with Deepika.

In a conversation with ANI, the actor spoke about his stint in the project, which aided him in overcoming his fears - especially that of hydrophobia. He also stated that Gehraiyaan has helped him "explore an untapped version" of himself.

Siddhant Chaturvedi says Gehraiyaan helped him overcome his fears

“Shooting for a film like Gehraiyaan has made me face my fears, which in turn has helped me grow as a performer and a person. It made me look beyond my hydrophobia, and expand my horizons, and explore an untapped version of myself,” Siddhant mentioned.

He further hailed Shakun Batra for helping him look beyond the 'conventional norms' and digging deep into the 'reality'.

“I remember telling Shakun that I want to grow up with this film, and that’s what has happened exactly. I am grateful to him for making me look beyond the conventional norms and dig deeper into the reality.” he added.

Meanwhile, Siddhant recently shared his character teaser from the film via social media. The clip opened with a voice asking the actor if he feels guilty, and then the words 'selfish' and 'self-aware' appeared on the screen. In the caption, he wrote, "Chaos - personified. This is Zain. - Not your boy next door. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11."

The film's trailer showcases Deepika Padukone as Alisha Khanna, 30, who's unhappy in her long-standing relationship with Dhairya's Karan. She then meets Tia, played by Ananya Panday and her partner, Zain (Chaturvedi). The rest of the trailer sees Alisha and Zain developing a bond and getting closer to each other. They try to keep their relationship a secret, which weighs on them. The film will get a digital release and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI)