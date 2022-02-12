Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Reveals How His Uncle Reacted To Intimate Scene With Deepika Padukone

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently enjoying the praises and critical acclaim that he received for his performance in the recently released romantic drama titled Gehraiyaan. The Shakun Batra directorial venture depicted a closer and more detailed look at complex relationships filled with passion, guilt, infidelity and love. Essaying the role of Zain, Chaturvedi was lauded for his intense chemistry with co-star Deepika Padukone who played the lead role of Alisha in the film.

For the unversed, the movie revolved around Alisha developing an intimate relationship with her cousin, Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiance, Zain. The film reportedly also became the first Indian feature-length movie to credit a person, Dar Gai, as Intimacy Director. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about how his uncle, who lives in the village, called him after watching his kissing scene with Padukone.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his uncle's reaction to kissing scene

The cast of Gehraiyaan visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and engaged in hilarious conversation and activities with Kapil Sharma and the audience. The show recently took to their YouTube channel to post an uncensored clip from the episode where the 28-year-old revealed that his father got a call from his uncle after the trailer was released, asking about the kissing scene.

He recalled that his uncle asked his father if their lips really touched or there was a mirror placed between them. Chaturvedi further hilariously added that his father got flustered and did not know how to answer the question. Watch the clip here:

More on Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

After the release of the film on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, the young actor took to his Instagram to reflect on his journey during the film and his character, Zain. He began, ''This is a special movie that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Oscillating between good and bad, right and wrong, choices and their consequences,'' He continued, ''Zain was the character that stood strong and did what he thought was right. The journey might have come to an end but this character will always live in my heart.''

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi