Ever since the first track Doobey of the film Gehraiyaan has been released, fans have been pouring in their love for it. The film directed by Shakun Batra stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. After receiving love for the first track, the makers have now dropped the title track.

If fans love the gripping chemistry of Deepika and Siddhanth in the teaser, then they are sure to love the song. The soulful song shows how they all are nursing broken hearts while dealing with their messed-up feelings after trust has been broken in relationships. The music has been penned by Ankur Tewari and sung by Lothika, with music by OAFF, Savera.

Gehraiyaan title track is out now

A short glimpse of the song was released with the teaser that has sparked interest in the hearts of the fans who were excited to see the star cast together. The song shows bits of Deepika and Dhairya’s relationship, Ananya and Siddhant’s relationship too. From loving fiercely to breaking down, this son beautifully captures many emotional facets of the characters. With the star cast and soul-stirring lyrics, the music is sure to add that stir in the hearts of the fans and they shall feel connected with it. Deepika Padukone shared the title track on Instagram and wrote, “ll Day…Everyday #Gehraiyaan Title Track Out Now! #GehraiyaanOnPrime…Releases #11th February.”

Going by the trailer released earlier, it seems that the upcoming film is based on the complexities of relationships like love, friendship, and betrayal. Gehraiyaan is a contemporary relationship drama that stars Deepika as Alisha, Dhairya as her husband Karan, Ananya as her cousin Tia and Siddhant as Tia's fiance Zain. Earlier, the song Doobey from the film was released, which was all about Deepika and Siddhant's sparkling chemistry.

The film's trailer gave a hint at the intense romance viewers will see between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters as they fall for each other and hide it from their respective partners. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

IMAGE: Instgram/DeepikaPadukone