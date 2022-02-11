'Gehraiyaan' Twitter Review: Fans Hail Deepika’s Ace Acting, Call Film 'unique Experience'

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa’s latest release Gehraiyaan has been released and fans have been rooting for the stars. The latest release, as promised is a tale of love, trust, betrayal, and complex relationships. After the film received immense love, the makers dropped it on the OTT platform on February 10, a day ahead of the official release date. The initial responses to the film were positive as fans were in awe of Deepika’s acting as Alisha in the film.

The trailer and its soothing songs were unveiled several weeks ago, and it gave everyone a sneak peek into how the intense drama will unfold. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film's plot centres around modern-day relationships. In the latest voice notes shared by the characters, they used terms like 'Emotions will sink deeper', 'choices will have consequences,' 'love will get complicated', 'relationships will get twisted' as they dived into the 'world of Gehraiyaan'. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Be it the film’s songs or the gripping storyline, everything has been winning the hearts of the fans and they cannot stop appreciating the star cast of the film. While Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya’s performances have left fans impressed, it was Deepika Padukone’s acting skills that left them mind-blown. One of the users shared several stills from the film and revealed how this was Deepika’s one of the finest films. “Gehraiyaan is a unique experience that on one side, it made me emote for the characters and at the same time it kept me on edge of my seat. Shakun Batra did it”, the user wrote. Another fan of the film who was completely bowled over Deepika’s stupendous acting in the film wrote, “Wonderful. Such a pleasure to watch and Deepika yet again delivered a great performance.”A third user chimed in and wrote, “#GehraiyaanOnPrime is brilliant. It's not what they showed on trailer and promos, but so much more.” Another Twitter user hailed Deepika’s performance in the film and wrote she aced her acting skills with the kind of roles she played in the past.

Gehraiyaan is a unique experience that on one side, it made me emote for the characters and at the same time it kept me on edge of my seat.

Shakun Batra did it. 🔥🔥

Clearly, It is the most complex role and finest performance of Deepika Padukone to date. 💙#GehraiyaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/z1eeDwchsE — Chayy (@illusionistChay) February 10, 2022

Wonderful.❤️

Such a pleasure to watch and Deepika yet again delivered a great performance.#GehraiyaanOnPrime #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/9QXrlIGDil — Jon snow🐼⚡ (@Saravana_48_) February 10, 2022

#GehraiyaanOnPrime is brilliant. It's not what they showed on trailer and promos,but so much more. Domestic Noir ...yes...omg ...I want to watch it again. — 🏳️‍🌈 (@koiektara) February 10, 2022

#DeepikaPadukone as ALISHA in #Gehraiyaan said TARA , PIKU , VERONICA , LEELA , NAINA , MASTAANI .... WHO ????



ITS THE #ALISHAERA WITH #GehraiyaanOnPrime .

She ate and left no crumbs . Man I could just feel her .So delicate yet so impactful . pic.twitter.com/NHEWCV7Is8 — ALISHA'S AKANKSHA ❤️🌊 (@Akank_sha_) February 10, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone