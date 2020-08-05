Genelia Deshmukh Receives Birthday Wishes From Bollywood Celebrities; Check Her Replies

Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her birthday today as she turns 33. The actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. Several Bollywood celebrities wished Genelia on her special day. Check out their warm wishes and also how the 'Tere Naal Love Hogaya' star replied to them.

Bollywood celebs wish Genelia Deshmukh on her 33rd birthday

Suneil Shetty

Suneil Shetty wished Genelia Deshmukh the “happiest” birthday. He called her his “favourite” and blessed her. Genelia expressed her gratitude as she replied, “Love you Anna .. Can’t wait to see you soon” (sic). Suneil is called “Anna” by his close ones.

Love you Anna .. Can’t wait to see you soon https://t.co/qdNseiXfF3 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh Pays Tribute To Vilasrao Deshmukh With An Anecdote Of Her Son Riaan

Milap Zaveri

Director Milap Zaveri greeted his “dear” Genelia Deshmukh with a thoughtful message. The filmmaker wrote that the actor has a “smile that can light up the darkest night, a heart that is more priceless than Gold and a warmth that is equal to what the sun gives the earth”. He posted the message along with a picture that features him with his family and Genelia. Milap also stated that they are lucky to have her in their lives and called her husband, Riteish Deshmukh the “luckiest” person. Genelia Deshmukh thanked the filmmaker and told him to give a “big huge” hug to his son Mehaan.

Thank You Dearest @zmilap ..

Give Mehaan this big huge hugggg https://t.co/97qg0TIHAX — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh's Free-spirited Picture Leaves Fans Mesmerised By Her Natural Beauty

Ekta Kapoor

Popular television and film producer Ekta Kapoor wished Genelia Deshmukh on her 33rd birthday. She called her “genie” and passed her love. Ekta shared a picture that has Riteish and Genelia with their kids and the producer with her child. Genelia Deshmukh replied her with her love and thanked her.

Ektaaaaa I love you.. Thank You so much ❤️🤗🤗🤗... https://t.co/PgVR28ZHk0 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Genelia Deshmukh To Share The Big Screen With Chiranjeevi In 'Lucifer' Remake?

Kunal Kohli

Director, producer and writer Kunal Kohli wished the birthday girl. He mentioned that she is the girl with the “sweetest smile, son & husband”. Genelia thanked Kunal as she replied to his tweet.

#HappyBirthdayGenelia @geneliad the girl with the sweetest smile, son & husband! Lotsa love. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 5, 2020

Awww thank you so much @kunalkohli — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2020

Also Read | Nithiin And Shalini's Engagement: Genelia Deshmukh, Rashmika Mandanna Pour In Sweet Wishes

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene also wished Genelia Deshmukh via Twitter. She wished Genelia a year “filled with joy & happiness,” and even urged her to stay safe. The birthday girl replied to the Dhakdhak girl saying that everyone loves her.

Happiest birthday wishes to you @geneliad 🥳 May the year ahead be filled with joy & happiness. Stay safe. Big hug & lots of love 🤗 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2020

Thank You so much @MadhuriDixit ... We love love love you❤️❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh was raised in the Bandra suburb in Mumbai. She completed her school and college in Bandra. She did her first modelling project at the age of 15. The actor made her debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, opposite her husband, Riteish Deshmukh. The couple has two boys, with the first son named, Riaan, and the second named, Rahyl.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.