Genelia Deshmukh Receives Warm Birthday Wishes From South Celebrities; See Posts

Genelia Deshmukh was born on August 5, 1987, and turns 33-years today. The actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. Several South celebrities wished Genelia on her special day via Twitter. Check out the wishes and her replies to them-

South celebrities wish Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday

Kona Venkat

Kona Venkat took to his official Twitter handle to wish Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday. His tweet read, "My best birthday wishes to the most energetic and positive soul & our READY girl @geneliad. Have a great year gene 👍🏻". Genelia Deshmukh was overwhelmed and replied to the tweet saying, "Thank You so much @konavenkat99".

Anand Ranga

Anand Ranga also took to social media to wish Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday. His tweet read, " Happy birthday @geneliad. Hope you guys are all safe and well. Pl take care. And yes, you definitely own the tag ‘Hasini’ 😊". Genelia Deshmukh has replied to the tweet saying, "Thank You @AnandRanga .. Haasini- Love it .. Good times".

Thank You @AnandRanga .. Haasini- Love it .. Good times https://t.co/9HuRrOZKtt — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2020

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni has taken to his official Twitter handle to wish Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday. His tweet read, " Happppyyy Birthday to the most selfless & caring friend anyone can ever ask for! Have the bestest year ahead Genuuu @genelia..we should all get together for the 🤘🏻 day again sometime.. Lotsa Love.. #RAPO". Genelia Deshmukh replied to the wish by replying to the tweet saying, "You know you are our most favourite always.. Thank You so much Ram".

Happppyyy Birthday to the most selfless & caring friend anyone can ever ask for! Have the bestest year ahead Genuuu @geneliad ..we should all get together for the 🤘day again sometime..



Lotsa Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/HAxpyl2At2 — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 5, 2020

Kichcha Sudeepa

Kichcha Sudeepa posted a Tweet saying " Wishing you all the happiness 🤗 🤗 @geneliad ... Continue to spread smile like you always have where ever you go. Much luv always . Happy returns". Genelia Deshmukh has replied to the tweet saying, " Aww thank You so much @KicchaSudeep.. So sweet of you.. ☺️ .. Hopefully we all get to connect soon".

Wishing you all the happiness @geneliad ...🤗🤗

Continue to spread smile like you always have where ever you go.

Much luv always .

Happy returns. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 5, 2020

Sushant A

Sushant A has taken to his official Twitter handle to wish Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday. His tweet read, " Happy Birthday Gen! Keep smiling always and stay safe 🤗 @geneliad". Genelia Deshmukh has replied to the tweet saying, " Thank You so much Sush".

Happy Birthday Gen! Keep smiling always and stay safe 🤗@geneliad — Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) August 5, 2020

