Genelia D'Souza's Looks To Enhance Your Makeup Skills

Bollywood actor Genelia D’Souza has been treating her fans with some of the most inspiring makeup looks. The actor has been on a hiatus for some time, however, she is often seen posting some of her pictures on her social media account. Genelia D’Souza has been flaunting some of the best fashion as well as makeup looks on her Instagram account. Check out some of her best makeup looks here.

ALSO READ: Genelia D'Souza's Stunning Black Outfits That You Must Check Out

Genelia D’Souza’s photos

Genelia D’Souza often highlights her eyes by adding dark coloured kohl to her makeup. In this picture, she wore a white coloured halter outfit but kept her eye makeup with a tinge of black. She also wore some lip gloss, which kept her lip shade to a light shade of nude.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped!

Genelia D’Souza is a vision to behold in a traditional outfit. She curled her hair from the edges and applied a thin eyeliner. She wore a light orange coloured eye shadow and wore an orange coloured lipstick to complement her eye shadow. Netizens claimed that she looked gorgeous in the picture.

Genelia D’Souza made heads turn as she wore a sheer black coloured outfit. The complemented the look with a dark blue coloured eye shadow and some mascara. She wore a brown shade lipstick to give her look a natural feel.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia's Love-story Will Make You Believe In True Love!

Genelia D’Souza is an epitome of glamour in a red coloured pantsuit. She wore a dark red coloured lipstick to complement the red in her outfit. She kept her eye makeup to a minimum by only applying some light eyeliner.

Genelia D’Souza looked regal in a red coloured traditional attire. She wore dramatic makeup and had a smoky eye look to complete the look. She left her hair open to give her look a raw and wild feel but added red coloured lipstick to the look.

ALSO READ: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza's Relationship Song? Actor Reveals 'first Date' Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.