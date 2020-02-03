Genelia D'Souza's Whopping Net Worth Will Definitely Shock Her Fans

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is one of the most iconic romantic comedies which was adored by the audience. The film brought the Telugu superstar Genelia D'Souza to the forefront in Bollywood. However, D'Souza kickstarted her career alongside Riteish Deshmukh in 2003 with the K. Vijaya Bhaskar directorial Tujhe Meri Kasam. She has worked in films in multiple Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. However, it is in Telugu cinema that she has established her name in the most during the time between 2003–2012. Read to know about the actor's net worth as of 2020.

Genelia D'Souza's net worth

Genelia D'Souza was born on August 5, 1987, and started her career as a model. The actor gained recognition after starring alongside the Amitabh Bachchan in a Parker Pen commercial. She began her journey as an actor in 2003 and her debut film itself was a hit at the box office. She later got married to one of her co-actors Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012, and has two sons namely Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia and Riteish have starred in a couple of other films together as well like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Some of the blockbuster projects of D'Souza include Bommarillu, Santosh Subramaniam, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Apart from starring in more than 30 films, Genelia has been the brand ambassador of Fanta, Virgin Mobile India, Fastrack, LG Mobiles, Garnier Light, Margo, and Perk in India. The actor's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million (₹42 crores). She reportedly charges around ₹1-2 crores for a movie. The combined net worth of Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh is about $30 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

