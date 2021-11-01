German Ambassador Of India Suggests 15 Mesmerising Locations For Bollywood To Shoot Films

Bollywood has explored the world when it comes to shooting locations. For ages, several Bollywood films have been shot in several mesmerising places across the world. However, there are very few Bollywood films shot in Germany.

The German ambassador of India, Walter J Lindner, recently listed some of his favourite places in Germany. He also suggested these locations to Bollywood for shooting films. He further revealed that he is often asked about his favourite locations in Germany for Bollywood films. The ambassador, therefore, is now sharing a series of his 15 favourite places in Germany, not only for films' shoots but also to be explored by Indians.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Since was asked this many times, here 15 of my favourite sights in GER: for all the Bollywood location scouts looking for some different & spectacular settings, but most of all for Indian tourists, once commercial flights start again."

Neuschwanstein Castle

The ambassador revealed the first location on his list is Neuschwanstein Castle, Southwest Bavaria, Germany. The Neuschwanstein Castle is a 19th-century historic place in Germany. It is located on a rugged hill above Hohenschwangau village. The castle, which looks nothing less than a fairytale mansion, is also known as the Castle of Paradox. Apart from its romanticised medieval design, the castle was also built with technological comforts.

Since was asked this many times, here 15 of my favorite sights in GER: for all the Bollywood location scouts looking for some different & spectacular settings, but most of all for Indian tourists, once commercial flights start again. Here my nr 1: Neuschwanstein Castle (Bavaria) pic.twitter.com/64AHEqVBoF — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) October 31, 2021

Devil's Bridge

The next on the ambassador's list is Devil's Bridge in Eastern Germany. The location is a famous tourist spot known for its extraordinary bridge which makes a circle with its reflection in the water. Sharing a photo of the bridge, the ambassador wrote, "And here is nr 2 of my 15 favourite sites: stunning Devil’s Bridge (Rakotzbrücke). Its lake reflection forms a perfect circle, in incredible autumn colours. The stone bridge was built in 1860, located in Kromlauer Park, Eastern Germany, close to the border with Poland." The bridge is called Devil's Bridge because of its dangerous structure and also due to the different beliefs of various people.

So far, the ambassador has unveiled only two places from his list of 15. However, seeing his top 2 destinations, the other 13 must be equally serene and worth visiting.

Following this, the ambassador's followers appreciated him for sharing his favourite destinations. Many even shared their experiences from their trips to Germany. Bollywood films including Aap Ka Suroor, Aur Pyaar Hoagaya, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Don 2 and more have shot in Germany.

Image: Twitter/@AmbLindnerIndia