Get Style Tips From Malaika Arora To Rock A Lehenga At Any Event

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora is known as a true fashionista in Bollywood. Here are some of the best lehenga looks of Malaika to inspire your wedding wardrobe. Take a look.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

It won't be wrong to say that Malaika Arora is always in the news, be it for her relationships or her great and bold looks. It can be said, without a doubt that Malaika has a great fashion sense. Out of the lot, Malaika is known to carry a lehenga better than most of the other Bollywood celebs. Here are some of the best lehenga looks of Malaika Arora-

Malaika Arora’s best lehenga looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika Arora donned a black turtle neck full sleeves crop top, with a high waist frill golden shimmer skirt. Malaika went for heavy green coloured jewellery. She left her straight hair open and opted for light and shimmery makeup.

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Here, Malaika Arora is seen posing in an onion peel colour lehenga. The blouse has a deep neck cut and is sleeveless. The actor has worn minimal jewellery and left her wavy hair open. She has applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look.

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika Arora is giving bridal goals with this perfect red colour lehenga, with golden embroidery. She has left her wavy hair open and has gone for minimal jewellery. Malaika has gone for nude makeup yet again, to go with her stunning outfit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
