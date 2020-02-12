Get Style Tips From Malaika Arora To Rock A Lehenga At Any Event

It won't be wrong to say that Malaika Arora is always in the news, be it for her relationships or her great and bold looks. It can be said, without a doubt that Malaika has a great fashion sense. Out of the lot, Malaika is known to carry a lehenga better than most of the other Bollywood celebs. Here are some of the best lehenga looks of Malaika Arora-

Also Read | 'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Renee Kujur Upsets Malaika Arora And Masaba Gupta

Malaika Arora’s best lehenga looks

Malaika Arora donned a black turtle neck full sleeves crop top, with a high waist frill golden shimmer skirt. Malaika went for heavy green coloured jewellery. She left her straight hair open and opted for light and shimmery makeup.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Turns Heads With Recent Gym Look, Fans Point Detail Involving Arjun Kapoor

Here, Malaika Arora is seen posing in an onion peel colour lehenga. The blouse has a deep neck cut and is sleeveless. The actor has worn minimal jewellery and left her wavy hair open. She has applied nude makeup with a smokey-eye look.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Called Farah Khan A 'kameeni' On Her Birthday; Here Is Why

Malaika Arora is giving bridal goals with this perfect red colour lehenga, with golden embroidery. She has left her wavy hair open and has gone for minimal jewellery. Malaika has gone for nude makeup yet again, to go with her stunning outfit.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Oozes Glamour As She Sports An Emerald Green Sequin Dress

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.