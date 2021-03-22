'Ghajini' Shooting Locations; From Cape Town To Filmcity, Places Where The Film Was Shot

The Action-thriller Ghajini, directed by A. R. Murugadoss released in 2008, impressed the audience with its intense action and thrilling storyline. Complimenting the action scenes were Ghajini shooting locations like Mumbai and Chennai. From Indian to International locations, Ghajini's filming locations covered several places to depict the action and romance of the protagonist.

Where was Ghajini filmed?

According to IMBD, several of Ghajini's shooting locations of songs were shot in Namibia and Cape town treating the fans with scenic shots in the movie. The shooting of the movie initiated in Chennai while the climax was shot in Hyderabad. Take a look at detailed information on Ghajini filming locations and their pictures.

Deadpan Desert, Namibia

According to IMBD, the shooting of the song Guzarish was widely shot at Deadpan Desert in Namibia. The picturesque shot of the protagonist walking in the desert and romancing his love interest captured the intense emotion of the moment. The desolated location gave some of the most beautiful shots for the music video.

Pic Credit: Still from Ghajini.

Western Cape Town

The popular song Bekha, where the main lead can be seen dancing to upbeat music expressing his love for his lover, is shot in Western Cape Town. Cape Town is the third-most-populous land and one of the largest cities. The music video showed various locations of Cape Town like the coast, the metropolitan city area, and the Taal Monument. Muizenberg Beach, Cape Town was also featured in the music video.

Pic Credit: Still from Ghajini.

Western Town Hout Bay

The Bekha song covered the Hout bay part of Western Cape Town where the protagonist can be seen shaking a leg with a bunch of dancers. Their colourful costumes complimented well with the monochrome background of Hout Bay. Hout Bay is the is a seaside suburb of Cape Town.

Pic Credit: Still from Ghajini.

Filmcity, Mumbai

Apart from International shooting locations, Ghajini movie was also shot in the studios of Mumbai. Some of the scenes of the movie were shot in Filmcity situated in Goregaon in Mumbai, according to IMBD. The studio is located near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai and has 42 outdoor shooting locations, spanning 520 acres of land in the suburbs.

Pic Credit: Still from Ghajini.

