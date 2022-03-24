'Ghani': Tamannaah Bhatia Sets The Dance Floor Ablaze In The Foot-tapping Track 'Kodthe'

The upcoming sports drama Ghani, starring Varun Tej as a fierce boxer, has generated massive buzz on social media ahead of its release on April 8, 2022. After dropping the film's intense trailer, makers have released a foot-tapping dance number where Tamannaah Bhatia completely steals the show with her killer moves.

The song, Kodthe, showcases Tamannaah grooving amid a boxing ring, with background dancers sporting boxing gloves in the backdrop. The track has been crooned by Harika Narayan, with the lyrics penned by Ramjogayya Sastry. S. Thaman has provided music for the film. The song makes for the perfect party number with its electrifying beats.

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her stunning dance moves in Ghani's song Kodthe

Sharing her latest dance number, Tamannaah wrote, "Had an absolute blast performing to #Kodthe from #Ghani!" The video commences with her entering the boxing ring, post which the video blows into a full-fledged dance number. Take a look.

The film is being helmed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. Revealing the trailer last week on March 17, Varun wrote, "It's just a glimpse of the hard work we put in..hope you’ll like it! #Ghani is Coming to Deliver the knockout Punch on 8th April 2022!"

Varun has undergone an intense physical transformation to step into the shoes of a boxer. He was trained by Olympic champion Tony Jeffries. The film has been jointly bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company, while George C Williams has taken care of cinematography. The film has faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia will be sharing the screen with Varun Tej in the Telugu romantic comedy F3: Fun and Frustration. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it also stars Venkatesh and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNKONIDELA7)