'Ghayal' Was First Offered To Mithun Chakraborty; Read More Facts As Film Clocks 30 Years

Ghayal is a 1990 released action film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Dharmendra. The film features Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar and Amrish Puri in lead roles. The film reportedly grossed around ₹17 crores and was declared super hit by Box Office India. The film received several nominations at the 36th Filmfare Awards ceremony, winning seven of them. The film was remade in Tamil as Bharathan in 1992, in Telugu as Gamyam in 1998, and in Kannada as Vishwa. The film released on June 22, 1990, and completes 30 years of its release today. Take a look at some interesting facts about Ghayal.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol All Set To Bring Back 'taarikh Par Tarikh' Vibes With 'Damini' Remake?

Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal trivia

Reportedly, Mithun Chakraborthy agreed to do the film but producer Dharmendra had requested him to let Sunny take up the role, to which Mithun gladly obliged.

A Subha Rao, who was the producer of the film, agreed to make the movie only if Sanjay Dutt agreed. But Sanjay Dutt was busy shooting for another film and had hence refused.

The sequel of the film was released 25 years later, directed by Sunny Deol himself.

The film had clashed with Aamir Khan starrer Dil at the box office. In the year 1996, their films again clashed at the box office - Sunny's Ghatak and Aamir's Raja Hindustani. Their films clashed for the third time in the year 2001, with Aamir's Lagaan and Sunny's Gadar.

Reportedly, K.K. Raina was to do the film. But was later replaced by Sudesh Berry.

Sunny Deol reportedly wanted actress Dimple Kapadia for the film. But Dharmendra disagreed with the idea.

This movie marked the directorial debut of Rajkumar Santoshi.

Later, Sunny Deol also approached Sridevi for the role. But, when she declined the role, Meenakshi Sheshadri was finalised for the film.

Sochna Kya was inspired from the Lambada by Kaoma.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Alok Nath & Annu Kapoor Are Of The Same Age?

The tune of the song Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga Dekha Jayega is used in the song On the Floor by Jennifer Lopez.

Many years later, Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Family had a similar story.

After producers of the film were backing off on Rajkumar Santoshi, Dharmendra decided to produce the film through his banner Vijayta Films.

Talking about Sunny Deol's casting for the film, Rajkumar Santoshi once in an interview revealed that he was shooting Aghaat at the same studio as Sunny Deol was for the film Arjun. He saw Sunny Deol performing an emotional scene and was so impressed that he decided if he ever made a film, he will work with Sunny Deol.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol Posts A Throwback Picture Of His 'Bob' With An Adorable Caption

ALSO READ: Did You Know Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Alok Nath & Annu Kapoor Are Of The Same Age?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.