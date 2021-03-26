'Ghayal Once Again' Shooting Location: Read Here To Know Where The Film Was Shot

The 2016 film, Ghayal Once Again is an action thriller drama film by Sunny Deol. The film stars Sunny Deol, Soha Ali Khan, Om Puri, Aanchal Munjal, Narendra Jha, Ramesh Deo and more in lead roles. When a video of his mentor's murder surfaces, an investigative journalist goes on the hunt to find those responsible. The film garnered heaps of praise from audiences for its storyline and acting skills. If you are wondering where was Ghayal Once Again filmed, here's taking a look at Ghayal Once Again shooting location.

Shooting location of Ghayal Once Again

The film was filmed all over Mumbai, Maharashtra. It's been shot in a variety of locations in the city. Places such as shopping malls, grocery stores, film city and much more were among the many places where the film was shot. The movie also took 35 days to film an action sequence in two malls in Central Mumbai.

Ghayal Once Again cast

Sunny Deol and Soha Ali Khan star in Ghayal Once Again, which is produced by Dharmendra and directed by Sunny Deol himself. Rishabh Arora, Shivam Patil, Daina Khan, and Anchal Munjal play four teenagers. The film also stars Om Puri as ACP Joe D'Souza, Narendra Jha as Raj Bansal, Manoj Joshi as Home Minister Kaka Sahib, and Tisca Chopra as Sheetal Bansal, Raj Bansal's wife

Ghayal Once Again plot

According to IMDb, after completing his life sentence, Ajay Mehra (previously Ghayal-1990) starts a newspaper called Satyakam. Ajay continues to make a credible name for himself in investigative journalism while also coping with the haunting pain of losing his loved ones. Working with an unusual team of RTI activists, ex-criminals, and the like, and even stranger ways of unearthing and presenting reality, Ajay Mehra has built a cult following among young people who admire his courageous and unforgiving approach to dealing with sociopaths.

These four teenagers are among his most ardent supporters, having once won bravery awards from him. These four friends were out on a photography trip when they inadvertently captured a murder on film. The video is shocking because it clearly shows two of the city's most important figures involved in the murder. What follows is a sequence of twists and turns in which the four kids become embroiled and must fight it out.

Promo Image Courtesy: Ghayal Once Again Trailer/Youtube