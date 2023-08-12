Ghoomer Co-stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher Join Kartik Aaryan And Other Stars At IIFM

Quick links:
The cast of Ghoomer arrived at the IIFM, Melbourne today. The movie is the first Indian film to be featured in the film festival.
Sharing the photos on his social media, the actor captioned the post, "What an honor to walk around the MCG. Now to walk towards the premiere tonight. Wish us luck."
The actors star in the sports drama Ghoomer. The film narrates the tale of a paralegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher.
The Ghoomer cast was joined by Kartik Aaryan, Rani Mukerji, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma, who attended the festival the day before.
Rani Mukerji served as a key member on the curtain raiser panel at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Actors Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma were also in attendance at the event. The duo were dressed in sharp, classy suits for the ocassion.