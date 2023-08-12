Last Updated:

Ghoomer Co-stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher Join Kartik Aaryan And Other Stars At IIFM

The cast of upcoming film Ghoomer, headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher and Angad Bedi attended the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne .

Ghoomer
Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

The cast of Ghoomer arrived at the IIFM, Melbourne today. The movie is the first Indian film to be featured in the film festival.

Ghoomer
Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Akshaya Kumar, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi posed candidly for the shutterbugs at the event.

Ghoomer
Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Sharing the photos on his social media, the actor captioned the post, "What an honor to walk around the MCG. Now to walk towards the premiere tonight. Wish us luck."

Ghoomer
Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

The actors posed together in front of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

Ghoomer
Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

The actors star in the sports drama Ghoomer. The film narrates the tale of a paralegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher.

Ghoomer
Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

The cast of the film are not the only Indian actors in attendance at the festival.

Ghoomer
iffmelbourne/Instagram

The Ghoomer cast was joined by Kartik Aaryan, Rani Mukerji, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma, who attended the festival the day before.

Ghoomer
iffmelbourne/Instagram

Rani Mukerji served as a key member on the curtain raiser panel at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Ghoomer
iffmelbourne/Instagram

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma were also in attendance at the event. The duo were dressed in sharp, classy suits for the ocassion.

Ghoomer
iffmelbourne/Instagram

The 14th edition of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is currently underway. The film festival kick started with a star-studded press conference in which several noted actors were in attendance.

