Actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan who were shooting for their next film Ghudchadi in Jaipur and Delhi have wrapped the first schedule. Binoy Gandhi's directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi.

The director took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the wrap of the schedule while expressing his happiness as his dream project is in the pipeline. Binoy shared a couple of pictures that were from the schedule wrap where the entire team including Sanjay and Raveena can be seen posing with the entire team.

"Can't keep our excitement down as team #Ghudchadi wraps up the first schedule in Delhi and Jaipur," the director-writer wrote along with the pictures. The forthcoming project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Binoy Gandhi.

The film marks the lead actor's second collaboration after they will also be seen sharing screen space in Prashant Neel starrer KGF 2.

The film will feature Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera while Raveena will be seen playing politician Ramika Sen. For those unaware, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut in the forthcoming film.Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and others in pivotal roles. The period action film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2018 action drama KGF will be released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. For the uninitiated, Raveena and Sanjay have previously worked together in films like Kshatriya, Aatish and Vijeta. For the unversed, In Delhi, the Ghudchadi makers are eyeing archaeological locations like Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb among others. Delhi's shoot will be a two-day outing for the Ghudchadi team.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt had shared a quirky teaser earlier while announcing the shooting of the film. "Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon (sic)," he captioned the teaser then. Samthaan had also taken to his social media to confirm the same and said, "Announcement …and it had to be a Big one yes…Dreams do come true."

IMAGE: Instagram/RaveenaTandon/BinoyGandhi369