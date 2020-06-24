'Gilehriyaan' And Other Hit Songs Sung By 'Toronto's Nightingale' Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi is a popular name in the music world. The singer has won the hearts of many fans with her superb voice and soulful tracks. Jonita Gandhi has given her soulful and melodious voice to songs from various languages like English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Reportedly, she is known to the Indo-Canadian community as Toronto's Nightingale. Below is a list of hit songs of the singer you can add to your playlist-

Gilehriyaan and other hit songs by Jonita Gandhi

Dil Ka Telephone

Dil Ka Telephone is from the film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. The song is composed by Meet Bros and sung by Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar and it is produced under the banner of Zee Music Company.

Sau Tarah Ke

The song is produced under the popular banner of T-Series. Sau Tarah Ke is from the movie Dishoom starring John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Akshay Khanna in leading roles. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Rohit Dhawan. Sau Tarah Ke is a party song that features Jacqueline Fernandez’s dazzling dance moves.

Rajvaadi Odhni

The song ‘Rajvaadi Odhni’ is from the movie Kalank. Rajvaadi Odhni is sung by Jonita Gandhi along with Kailash Khan. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music is composed by Pritam. Rajvaadi Odhni is one of the popular songs from Kalank's soundtrack which has received over 13 million views on YouTube upon its release in 2019. The song features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha.

Implosive Silence

Implosive Silence is a beautiful song from the film Highway, penned by Kash and Krissy. The music of the song has been composed by A.R. Rahman which released on January 24, 2014. The song was produced under the banner of T-Series. Implosive Silence is sung by Jonita Gandhi and is the background song that is used in several scenes of Highway.

Gilehriyaan

Gilehriyaan song is from the film Dangal. It is all about the feeling that comes in a young girl's mind when she experiences freedom for the first time. Gilehriyaan features Geeta Phogat, the wrestler’s journey as a youngster in the middle of her wrestling training. The song is very beautifully composed by Pritam, and the soulful voice is given by Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

