Giorgia Andriani Shows Off Her Tattoo, Fan Says She's 'oozing With Glamour'

Italian model-turned-actress Giorgia Andriani recently shared a photo on her Instagram handle showing off her tattoo. In the photo the model can be seen posing for the camera while sitting on the floor, wearing a black crop top along with black track shorts. In the photo, Giorgia's tattoo of a red bow can be seen on the back of her left thigh. Giorgia shared the photo with the caption, "It all glows different when I’m here. Who am I?" Take a look at Giorgia Andriani's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Giorgia Andriani's photo

Giorgia Andriani's photos often prompt a number of responses from doting fans. Many of Giorgia's fans commented on the photo praising the shot and the actor's look. Fans also left comments complimenting the actor's beauty and style even calling her "stunning" and "gorgeous" while many others simply took the comments section to leave the heart and kiss emojis expressing how much they love the actress slash model. One of Giorgia's fans even claimed that the actress was "Oozing and bursting with glamour". Take a look at some of the reactions to Giorgia Andriani's Instagram post below.

Giorgia Andriani IG updates and more

Giorgia Andriani is a popular icon on Instagram as the model enjoys a huge following of nearly 400k on her handle. Giorgia is not a daily Instagrammer but often updates her social media with any major events in her life, much to the delight of her adoring fans. She often posts photos from her work, her shoots and more. The model has been in a relationship with actor and director Arbaz Khan for over three years now. The two were spotted together in 2018, however, Arbaaz confirmed their relationship in 2019. Arbaz also makes frequent appearances on the actor's Instagram handle.

Giorgia Andriani has also appeared in the music video for the song Roop Tera Mastana sung by Mika Singh, Manvi Khosla and Nawaz Shaikh in their own remixed rendition. The video features Giorgia along with singer Mika Singh in a club where the two dance to the song as Mika sings the lyrics. The song was released on November 27, 2020, via Saregama music's official YouTube channel. Take a look at the music video below.

Image Source: Giorgia Andriani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.