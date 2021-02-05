Giorgia Andriani Stuns In Her New Instagram Post, Fans Call Her 'Goddess Of Beauty'

Italian model Giorgia Andriani is an avid Instagram user and shells out major fashion and fitness goals every time she posts. Her stunning images from photoshoots are always a hit with her followers. In her latest picture on Instagram, Giorgia talks about being out of sight, but on one's mind.

Giorgia Andriani's Instagram post

Giorgia took to Instagram recently and shared a picture of herself from one of her numerous photoshoots. The model looked stunning in a black halter neck crop top and wore plaid red and black pants with an image of an eagle to complete her look. The model applied nude make-up and kept her long hair open. Her caption read, "Outta sight, but on your mind!ðŸ˜ŒðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸" Check out her picture here:

Giorgia Andriana has a following of 358K people on the social media site and her latest post received close to 20.1K likes within a few hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the model took over the comments section and showered compliments on her. While one follower wrote, "You Are Such A Stunner!!ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥", another said, "Looking gorgeous". You can see a few comments on her post here:

Giorgia is pretty active on Instagram and shares snippets from her personal as well as professional life frequently. The majority of her pictures on Instagram are from photoshoots at several gorgeous locations. She also frequently shares dance videos on her handle and gives major fitness goals too. You can see some of Giorgia Andriani's photos below:

Giorgia Andriani's career

Andriani is a famous model and has been a part of several brand endorsements. She has also been a part of Bollywood movies like Welcome To Bajrangpur, Karoline Kamakshi, and Guest iin London. The actor-model recently did a music video with singer Mika Singh, titled Roop Tera Mastana, which has garnered 7.6 million views till now. The actor managed to pull off some dazzling outfits and dance moves throughout the song. You can see the music video of Roop Tera Mastana here:

Image Credits: Giorgia Andriani Official Instagram Account

