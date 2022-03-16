Giriraj Singh Left 'teary Eyed' After Watching The Kashmir Files; 'Will Shake One's Soul'

Adding to the string of praises in store for the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files', Union Minister Giriraj Singh admitted he was left teary-eyed after watching the Vivek Agnihotri-directed and Zee Studios-produced movie. The film starring Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, among others, is witnessing growth at the box office and is said to have minted a sum of Rs 17 -18 crores, alone on Tuesday, March 15.

The movie depicts the intricacies of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, followed by systematic killings of people of the community by Pakistan-backed JKLF organisation and the plight that entailed. The movie further throws light on misconceptions pertaining to the history of Jammu and Kashmir while aligning facts with that of current times.

"Had it not been for this movie, people would not have come across the truth," ANI quoted Singh as saying as he was leaving a cinema theatre. Singh further said that 'The Kashmir Files' should be streamed in villages across the country as well.

Taking to micro-blogging site Koo, Singh shared, "The Kashmir Files will shake the soul."

The Kashmir Files acing the box office

As per a report on Box Office India, has not just crossed the Rs 50-crore-mark, but also inched closer to the Rs 60-crore mark after the initial estimates pegging the fifth-day collections to Rs 17-18 crore.

Notably, multiple states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh declared the movie as 'tax-free' while Assam has allowed its government employees to avail themselves the liberty of 'half-day' at work if they intend t watch the movie.

PM Modi in praises for The Kashmir Files

PM Modi had met The Kashmir Files' artist couple, director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi, both producers of the movie recently. On Tuesday, he extended support to the movie by saying that there was a 'conspiracy' against the film to suppress the 'truth.'

It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji.

What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles.

We've never been prouder to produce a film.

— Abhishek Agarwal🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) March 12, 2022

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary meeting, PM Modi had said, "People speak a lot of film appreciation but you must have seen - Emergency- no one made a film on it because they tried to hide the truth. When we decided to observe August 14 as a Partition horror day then people had problems with it, how can we forget this? The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it.'