Girish Karnad's Memoir 'This Life At Play' To Release In English On His Birth Anniversary

Popular actor, director & playwright, Girish Karnad's memoir will soon release this year. The memoir titled This Life at Play has been translated from Kannada to English and will release on his birth anniversary this year on May 19. It will be Girish Karnad's 83rd birth anniversary. Read on to know more about Girish Karnad's memoir.

Girish Karnad's memoir is set to release on his 83rd birth anniversary this year

The memoir which was only half translated by Girish himself before he passed away in 2019 was then completed by award-winning translator Srinath Perur. It will be released by Fourth Estate, which is an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Karnad had first published his memoir in Kannada in 2011. The English translation of his memoir would be released on his birth anniversary on May 19 this year.

As reported in Firstpost, Karnad is considered to be one of the greatest cultural personalities in modern India. Karnad had grown up in Dharwad where he engaged himself into the local theatre. He did his schooling in Mumbai. He then did his further studies from Oxford University and was awarded as a Rhodes scholar.

Srinath Perur who is a well-known translator has translated a part of his memoir. Perur stated that Girish had started his work on the English translation of his memoir, however, he couldn't complete it due to his health issues. Girish had then contacted him asking his help in translating the rest.

Girish Karnad's plays were translated into different Indian languages and were even directed by famous Indian directors. He rose to fame as a playwright and is regarded as one of the greatest personalities among modern Indian playwrighting. Late Girish Karnad is a recipient of many awards including Jnanpith award in 1998, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, four Filmfare awards and many more. He started his career as an actor in a Kannada movie in the year 1970 called Samskara while he made his directorial debut with Vamsha Vriksha in 1971. Some of his famous Kannada movies as a director include names like Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane, Ondanondu Kaladalli, Cheluvi and Kaadu, Kanooru Heggaditi.

