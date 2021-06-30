'Giving Our Support': Anupam Kher Sends Medical Equipment To Cancer Hospital In Shimla

Apart from entertaining his fans on social media Anupam Kher I also helping the people in need along with his foundation in India. From supplying medical pieces of equipment to helping people with the treatments, the legendary actor has been winning the hearts of many. Recently, Anupam Kher Foundation sent medical aid and equipment to Almighty Blessings Cancer Hospital in Shimla which is the actor’s hometown.

Anupam Kher sends medical help to hometown Shimla

The official Twitter handle of the foundation posted a video showing heaps and piles of boxes put together and ready to be delivered to the cancer hospital. Anupam who started the initiative under the name ‘Project Heal India’ was delighted to help the people and support them in whatever manner he can. “Giving our support and Help wherever it is needed! Sent medical aid and equipment to Almighty Blessings Cancer Hospital in Shimla. Hang in there. Help is on the way,” the handle captioned the video.

Hang in there. Help is on the way! #anupamkherfoundation #projecthealindia @AshTewariMD @BharatForgeLtd pic.twitter.com/asEVHjrAES — AnupamKherFoundation (@anupamcares) June 29, 2021

Previously, the 66-year-old actor donated BiPAP machines and oxygen concentrators to BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for patients fighting COVID-19. Anupam’s initiative Project Heal India and Anupam Kher Foundation made a donation of five BiPAP machines and five oxygen concentrators for COVID patients in Mumbai. “We at #ProjectHealIndia & #AnupamKherFoundation were humbled to make a small contribution of 5 Resmed #Bipap machines & 5 #OxygenConcentrators to @my_bmc for their selfless #CoronaWarriors! @anupamkherfoundation @AshTewariMD @BharatForgeLtd #DoingOurBit #StayStrongIndia (sic),” he wrote then.

Anupam had announced his initiative in an Instagram video where he shared his pursuit to ‘perform his duties towards the country.’ Making the initiative more wide-spreading, the Baby actor wrote, “Project Heal India In our pursuit to do our duties as the citizens of our beloved country #AnupamKherfoundation is honoured and humbled to associate with @ashtewarimd, #BabaKalyani, and @bharatforgeltd. With the help of our steamed team of doctors, we have identified some hospitals which are in need of #OxygenConcentrators and #Ventilators and sending it to them. Write to us at projecthealindia@anupamkherfoundation.org if we can be of any assistance! @anupamkherfoundation #ProjectHealIndia #DoingOurBit #StaySafe #OxygenConcentrators #Ventilators (sic).”

IMAGE: ANUPAMCARES/Twitter/PTI

