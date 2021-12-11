Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple's wedding was one of the most awaited Bollywood affairs as fans were waiting to catch a single glimpse of their nuptials. As the couple became Instagram official soon after their wedding, Anushka Sharma confirmed the newlyweds would be her and Virat Kohli's new neighbours. Here is the first glimpse of the couple's sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai.

As per several media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently on their honeymoon. The couple left on December 10, 2021. After their return, they are expected to move into their new house in Juhu. A video of the couple's new sea-facing property is going viral on the internet. The video shows the apartment has large glass walls in between pillars for an uninterrupted view of the sea. Currently, the glass walls are covered with blue panels as some construction work is going on at the couple's new place.

Glimpse of Katrina-Vicky new house

Anushka Sharma welcomes Katrina & Vicky to their new home

Soon after their wedding, Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple via Instagram stories. In the heartfelt note, the Bollywood diva confirmed the newlyweds would be her neighbours and welcomed them to their new home. Sharing Katrina Kaif's post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding." "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm with their adorable wedding pictures filled with love. The couple were seen dressed in red and cream coloured wedding ensembles and looked surreal. They penned a heartfelt note for each other that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Several Bollywood celebs wished the couple. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together," while Alia Bhatt commented, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif