Last Updated:

WATCH | Glimpse Of Katrina-Vicky's New Sea-facing Apartment In Juhu With 'Virushka' As Neighbours

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif are set to move into their new house in Juhu with Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli as their new neighbours. Here is the first glimpse.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
katrina

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif


Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple's wedding was one of the most awaited Bollywood affairs as fans were waiting to catch a single glimpse of their nuptials. As the couple became Instagram official soon after their wedding, Anushka Sharma confirmed the newlyweds would be her and Virat Kohli's new neighbours. Here is the first glimpse of the couple's sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. 

As per several media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently on their honeymoon. The couple left on December 10, 2021. After their return, they are expected to move into their new house in Juhu. A video of the couple's new sea-facing property is going viral on the internet. The video shows the apartment has large glass walls in between pillars for an uninterrupted view of the sea. Currently, the glass walls are covered with blue panels as some construction work is going on at the couple's new place.

Glimpse of Katrina-Vicky new house

Anushka Sharma welcomes Katrina & Vicky to their new home

Soon after their wedding, Anushka Sharma congratulated the couple via Instagram stories. In the heartfelt note, the Bollywood diva confirmed the newlyweds would be her neighbours and welcomed them to their new home. Sharing Katrina Kaif's post, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding." "Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

READ | Anushka Sharma confirms newly-weds Katrina Kaif-Vicky to be her & Virat Kohli's neighbours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm with their adorable wedding pictures filled with love. The couple were seen dressed in red and cream coloured wedding ensembles and looked surreal. They penned a heartfelt note for each other that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Several Bollywood celebs wished the couple. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together," while Alia Bhatt commented, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

READ | In pics: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's family and friends arrive from Jaipur to Mumbai
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif

READ | Vicky-Katrina wedding: Gurdas Maan returns; croons THIS song to congratulate couple; WATCH
READ | Katrina Kaif-Vicky's wedding post breaks 'Nickyanka' & 'Virushka's record; Here's how
READ | Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Truth behind duo's viral 'Varmala ceremony' video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: katrina, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com