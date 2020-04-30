Global Love Day: Five Classic Bollywoood Romantic Films To Watch On This Day

Every year, Global Love Day is celebrated on May 1. This day is celebrated to reassure humanity that love still exists and is the most powerful. There are several romantic movies to watch on this day. Here are some of the Bollywood romantic films that you can watch on this day with your significant other. Take a look below.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a classic love story infused with tons of adventure. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It tells the story of a group of friends who take a trip together and how love blossoms between the lead actors and how life unfolds thereafter. The movie is an all-time popular flick. Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin also play pivotal roles in this film.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a love story directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. The story revolves around a small-town girl who meets a wealthy businessman who’s grown weary of his life. She helps him experience something which he previously hasn’t and they both end up falling for each other. Jab We Met is a classic love story and an all-time popular film in Bollywood

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles and is loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The now real-life couple has interesting chemistry on screen, leaving the audiences in awe.

The Lunchbox

This poignant tale of a homemaker and a man who is nearing 60 is an unconventional take on love. It is directed by Ritesh Batra and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Irrfan Khan and Nimrit Kaur in lead roles.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

This 2017 film stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. This film gives a social message, but the love story between the lead actors is truly endearing.

