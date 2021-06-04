GN Rangarajan's Demise: Kamal Haasan Pens Emotional Note, Says 'I Have Lost A Brother'

Veteran Tamil filmmaker GN Rangarajan passed away on June 3 in Chennai due to age-related ailments. The 90-year-old filmmaker’s son GNR Kumaravelan, who is also a director took to Twitter to share the news. “My Father, my mentor, my love … passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength,” he wrote. Soon after the news broke on the Internet, senior actor, politician Kamal Haasan also offered his condolence and called Rangarajan’s death ‘a very personal loss’ for him.

Kamal Haasan expresses grief over GN Rangarajan's death

Kamal Haasan shared a statement on the demise of the filmmaker and said, “From the time I entered films till the time GN Rangarajan died, he had poured unconditional love on me. He carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema with his hard work. He directed many films that are still admired and rewatched by fans. Following in his footsteps, his son GNR Kumaravelan is also working in the film industry.” “Not just in movies, he also supported me in my service to people. He was always on my side,” he added. “I have lost a brother who showered unconditional love on me. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Jakkubai, my brother and director GNR Kumaravelan, and his family members,” he concluded at last.

My Father, my mentor , my love ... passed away today morning around 8.45 am. Need all your prayers to keep my family in strength 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tpTfvjG474 — Gnr.kumaravelan (@gnr_kumaravelan) June 3, 2021

Rangarajan started his career in films in the 1950s by assisting iconic filmmaker A. Bhimsingh. He later assisted director S. P. Muthurama before venturing on his own in the late 1970s. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with a supernatural comedy Kalyanaraman (1979), which had Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film was just the beginning of Rangarajan’s long and successful partnership with the Chachi 420 actor. The director-actor duo teamed up for a number of projects in the 1980s, including Kalyanaraman, Meendum Kokila, Kadal Meengal, Ellam Inbamayam, and Maharasan. Rangarajan was so much in awe of the actor that he even named his house after the actor as ‘Kamal Illam.’

IMAGE: RATHNAVELUDOP/ ANI

