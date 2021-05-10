'Go Goa Gone' Clocks 8, Director Raj & DK Say 'it’s Memories That Seem More Precious'

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu starrer zombie apocalypse action-comedy film, Go Goa Gone has clocked 8 on Monday, May 10. On the special occasion, the director of the film, took to their Twitter space to celebrate the memories created during the making of the film. While doing so, the filmmakers also asked fans to stay safe amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the tweet shared by the makers below:

8 years of Go Goa Gone

Time flies! It is the anniversary of Go Goa Gone again! In these times, it’s the memories that seem even more precious! Pls stay safe, mask up. #8YearsOfGoGoaGone #GoGoaGone

Even actor Kunal Kemmu, took to his social media profile to reminisce all the behind-the-scenes moments of the film. He thanked all his fans for showering tremendous love on the film that has yet kept it relevant in all these years. He extended ‘endless love’ for this film of zombies. Kunal Kemmu wrote,

8 years of Go Goa Gone

I still smile reminiscing about each of these moments and more every time I see a picture or watch a scene from the film. A big thank you to all of you for giving it so much love and keeping it so relevant through these years. Here's to the endless love for this film of zombies.

#8yearsofGoGoaGone

Not only fans but even prominent celebs have reacted to the post. Actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, “This deserves a sequel! We need more of this kickass stuff!”. On the other hand, Amruta Khanvillkar said, “Love this film”. Netizens have gone all out to comment all things happy and nice to celebrate 8 years of Go Goa Gone. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs and netizens are reacting online:

About the film, Go Goa Gone

Helmed by Raj and DK, this 2013 released film stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Puja Gupta, and Vir Das in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of three friends who decide to visit an isolated island in Goa for a rave party. The next morning after the party, they do not only find themselves stranded on the island but also are surrounded and hunted by flesh-eating zombies.

