'Going To Hang On': Kabir Khan Reveals When Ranveer Starrer '83' Could Hit The Screens

Kabir Khan is a well-renowned filmmaker who has contributed to the Hindi film industry with some remarkable movies including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and Kabul Express among others. The director is preparing for the release of his much anticipated Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which follows the Indian cricket team's glorious victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of the legendary Kapil Dev. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the director opened up about the movie's shooting experience, claiming that it was one of the most incredible stories of triumph of the human spirit.

Kabir Khan on his upcoming biographical sports film

Khan believes that some stories choose the director, which has happened to him in the case of 83. He mentioned that the project is one of the most memorable experiences of his life. He added that the youth of today will relive the epic moment in the history of Indian sports.

The movie will witness Ranveer Singh recreate Kapil Dev's magic on-screen and his wife Deepika Padukone, who is also on board as one of the producers, is set to make an appearance.

Kabir Khan mentioned that his fingers are crossed ahead of the big release, adding that the makers would like to premiere it when things get back to normal.

"We are going to hang on till then", he mentioned as he wishes that more people come to the theatre with their families after getting vaccinated.

More about the Ranveer Singh starrer

Kabir Khan directorial 83 is a biographical sports movie that celebrates India's iconic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was led by Kapil Dev. The Indian cricket team won its first-ever World Cup trophy after defeating West Indies. Deepika Padukone will also make a brief appearance as Ranveer's reel life wife Romi. Apart from Ranveer, the movie's ensemble, which makes up the fictional cricket team, includes; Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri.

Slated to release in June this year, the film's release date has been postponed indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

(Source - Bollywood Hungama)

(IMAGE - KABIR KHAN/ INSTAGRAM)