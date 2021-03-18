Golden Globes Pledges To Add 13 Black Voting Members Following Race Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globes, recently came under fire for not having any black members in the voting committee. According to the reports from Fox News, back in February, an outlet revealed that the 87-person body of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association possessed no Black members. Following the outrage, the Golden Globes committee made a pledge to add Black members to the board.

13 Black voting members

A statement from HFPA from the same reports claimed that they are making essential changes within the organisation and in the industry. Additionally, the committee has decided to take on the blame and accept their error.

Stating that they should've rectified their blunders sooner, the committee now pledged to increase the membership to a 100-member committee this year. The board will be required to add at least 13, black voting members, to the board. The board also vowed to increase diversity and hold training on diversity, inclusion, and equity. The body of HFPA is known for its exclusivity and has faced several backlashes and controversies over the years.

Golden Globes awards 2021

The award honouring the best American television of the year was held in February and hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The Golden Globes awards are decided by the voting members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Some of the top winners of the Golden Globes awards 2021 are Nomaland for winning the best motion picture- drama, Andra Day for Best Actress in a motion picture- drama for her role in The United States vs Billie Holiday, Chadwick Boseman for Best Actor in a motion picture- drama for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm took home the award for Best motion picture - musical or comedy.