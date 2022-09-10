Last Updated:

Golden Throwback: When The Queen Met Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-led Indian Cricket Team

On the demise of the UK Queen, people from around the world paid tribute to her. One of those was late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's daughter.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Saba Ali Khan

Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi


The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than seven decades, passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, her home in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. Apart from the end of an era for the British monarchy, the death of the UK Queen will play a major factor in the nation's economy during the mourning period.

Following the demise of the UK Queen, people from around the world came together to pay her a tribute. One of those was late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's daughter Saba Ali Khan. She shared an old picture of her father with the late queen. In the photo, Mansoor, who was the captain of the Indian team, was seen standing next to Queen Elizabeth II as she greeted his teammates. Sharing the photo, Saba wrote, "An end of an Era.....R.I.P #queenelizabeth She ruled. She'll be remembered. For a long time..... (sic)"

When Queen Elizabeth II met Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Meanwhile, it was not only Saba Ali Khan, who paid a tribute, as there were other celebs too who paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. Buckingham Palace issued the following statement to inform the world about her demise. The statement read, "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world".

First Published:
