Goldie Behl Reveals Son Ranveer Helped Him With Millenial Lingo For 'RejctX'

The second season of Goldie Behl's show RejctX recently came out and the director, who also happens to be actor Sonali Bendre's husband, had revealed in an earlier interview that he wanted to create a young-adult fiction show with RejctX. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Behl credited his son Ranveer for helping him with the millennial lingo for the show. Goldie Behl said that his son helped him and guided him for the first season of the show.

Goldie Behl reveals son Ranveer's contribution in the making of RejctX

Goldie Behl added that his son helped with the lingo and islands. Citing an example for the same, he said that the lingo 'How sick! Oh my God!' means 'that's great' in today's millennial lingo. The director added that Ranveer helped him with the NBA sneakers and also added that he got the approval for the clothes and sneakers from his son.

In an earlier interview with a news agency, Goldie Behl had said that he has decided to focus more on the digital platform. The director added that ever since 2018 when he went to New York to be with his wife Sonali Bendre during her cancer treatment, he has been focusing more on his energies. Goldie said that it was a life-altering situation for all of them.

Talking about their quarantine situation at the same interview, Goldie Behl revealed that they have discovered Shakespeare and read it aloud to each other. He added that they have also discovered Manto and said that is how they are spending quality time with each other at home. Goldie said that Sonali is more interested in watching no-brainer action films while adding that Ranveer is very much interested in cooking and baking various things, so he does that a lot of times and wife Sonali Bendre dabbles in it.

About the show RejctX

RejctX stars Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Esha Gupta, and Masi Valli. Sumeet Vyas plays the headmaster of the school and Esha Gupta is the police officer assigned to investigate the murder case of a student. The show revolves around a group of teenagers who go to an elite school and have their own rap band. It tries to tackle issues like gender fluidity, body shaming, personality disorder, and adult film addiction. It is available for streaming on Zee5.

Both the seasons of the show were received mixed reactions from the audience. The first season of the show managed to be gripping enough to make the audience sit through the entire season. But the audience just seems to be disappointed with the second season of RejctX.

