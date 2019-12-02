Golmaal 5 Expected To Release For Diwali In 2021? Details Inside

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's duo as director-actor has been an idealistic association that has given multiple blockbuster movies to Bollywood. Golmaal has been one of the longest-running franchises which has also done exceptionally well at the box office. Ajay recently took to his social media accounts to announce the fifth instalment of his hit Golmaal series. All the instalments of Golmaal have been directed by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Pictures, and who better than him to direct the fifth instalment of the movie? Rohit will be co-producing the film with Reliance Digital and will also be directing the film.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty To Reunite For Golmaal 5, Here's When It Will Go On Floors

Ajay shared a picture with Rohit on his Instagram handle to make the official announcement of the movie by writing,"A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. @itsrohitshetty @sarkarshibasish @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez"

Also Read | Rohit Shetty Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Movie Buff

Golmaal 5 to release for Diwali 2021?

If the recent rumours are to be believed, the makers are eyeing for a Diwali release for the movie in 2021. Every instalment of Golmaal has released on a festival celebrated on a greater scale in the country, and reportedly, the makers are aiming to continue the trend by releasing the movie in Diwali, 2021.

Ajay Devgn along with Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor have been the constants in all the instalments of Golmaal. Another constant member of the cast who starred in the second instalment of the film and since then has been a part of all the instalments is Shreyas Talpade.

Also Read | Kajol's Reply To Ajay Devgn's 'Neend Churayi Meri Kisne' Allegation Has Netizens In Splits

In an interview with PTI, when asked about updates on Golmaal 5, Shreyas stated, "Right now I think Rohit is still working on the script. It will still be sometime before we come with the fifth part considering the kind of response part four got. "It was very overwhelming. The stakes are higher for 'Golmaal 5'. Rohit will take his time as right now he is busy with Sooryavanshi."

Also Read | Golmaal 3 Completes 9 Years: Here Are Some Of The Most Memorable Songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.