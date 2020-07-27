'Golmaal Again' Shooting Location: Know Where The Movie Was Shot

Golmaal Again was one of the biggest hits in the year it had released. The film was funny, witty, thrilling and thus had all the right elements for a perfect comedy film. Rohit Shetty directed Golmaal Again with a huge star cast. The locations of the film captured the attention of several viewers due to many picturesque places. The green lands and the beautiful space were something that captivated people and made viewers wonder as to where the film had been shot. According to reports by several news portals, the film was shot in Ooty for the most part and the rest of the film was completed in Ramoji Film City.

Golmaal Again filming locations

The lush green hills and pastures shown in Golmaal Again were all shot in Ooty. However, the makers shot quite limited scenes at the location. The film was digitally enhanced later on and thus a number of shots from the film were shot at Ramoji Film City. Several song sequences and scenes have been shot in Ooty, which gave an amazing vibe to the songs and the scenes captivating thee audience’s attention. The beautiful hills and the surroundings the characters were in made the audience fall in love with the place they were at. The cinematography too was commendable as it managed to capture the true beauty of Ooty and thus make it appear incredible in front of the viewers, according to a news portal.

However certain scenes from the film, including the interaction with Vasu Reddy, played by Prakash Raj, were shot in Goa. Director Rohit Shetty has directed several films in the due course of his career and a number of his films have been filmed in Goa. Hence in Golmaal Again as well, a few shots were taken in Goa. The Ooty shots in the film had to be digitally enhanced due to the demand of the story and the cinematography the makers were following. Certain elements and colours had to be enhanced due to creative needs. Thus several shots that were taken in Ooty have a hint of animation and VFX to them due to this reason. Golmaal Again released in 2017 and went on to earn over ₹300 crores approximately on a budget of an estimated ₹72 crores, according to a news portal.

